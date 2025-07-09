Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) versus INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Head-To-Head Survey

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paragon 28 and INVO Bioscience”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 $256.18 million 4.29 -$57.53 million ($0.63) -20.80 INVO Bioscience $5.77 million 0.53 -$8.03 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

INVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paragon 28.

This is a summary of current ratings for Paragon 28 and INVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 4 1 0 2.20 INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00

Paragon 28 presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.71%. Given Paragon 28’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paragon 28 is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.6% of Paragon 28 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Paragon 28 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon 28 and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 -25.31% -37.90% -18.22% INVO Bioscience -122.79% N/A -36.94%

Risk & Volatility

Paragon 28 has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paragon 28 beats INVO Bioscience on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc. develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems. The company also provides precision guide technology for various procedures consisting of fusion, a procedure to address bunion deformities that fuses two bones on the big toe; first tarsometatarsal arthrodesis; and metatarsal osteotomy for bunion correction, medial column beaming for charcot foot reconstruction, ankle fusion plating, and NC joint arthrodesis. In addition, it offers monster, mini monster, and joust beaming screw systems for use in bone reconstruction, osteotomy, arthrodesis, joint fusion, ligament fixation, fracture repair, and fracture fixation; APEX 3D total ankle replacement systems; and total talus spacers to replace the talus and bone in the ankle that connects the leg and foot. Further, the company provides forefoot or hallux valgus correction systems, including phantom intramedullary nail systems for the treatment of severe hallux valgus; and various orthobiologics comprising bone wedges, grafts, demineralized bone matrices, bone void fillers, synthetic materials, amniotic products, and a biocompatible collagen matrix, as well as PRESERVE bone graft systems for homologous application. Additionally, it offers soft tissue fixation systems, titanium sprayed polyetheretherketone implants, nitinol staple systems, stabilization systems, and curved instruments. The company serves hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of sales representatives and stocking distributors. Paragon 28, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman’s body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

