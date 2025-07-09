Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 3,251 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.10% of MSA Safety Incorporporated worth $63,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 13.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1,330.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 19.2% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 214,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,534,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 25.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. Wall Street Zen raised MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:MSA opened at $174.49 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $200.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.95.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.60 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In other news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,710,889.32. This trade represents a 45.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

