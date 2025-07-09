China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $646,000 Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

AKRO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of AKRO opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 16.80, a current ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.91. Equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Scott A. Gangloff sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $46,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 23,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,107.68. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $61,914.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 166,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,116,272.56. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,817,160. Insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

