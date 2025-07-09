U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,103 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,103 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 166.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

