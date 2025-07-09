Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) was down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 667.62 ($9.08) and last traded at GBX 720 ($9.79). Approximately 827,259 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 420,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 786 ($10.69).
The stock has a market capitalization of £642.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 800.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 894.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 22.60 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Victrex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Research analysts forecast that Victrex plc will post 73.1078905 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
