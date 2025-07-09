U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 433.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 634.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average is $95.12.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $76,663,118.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,900. The trade was a 96.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,123,370 shares of company stock valued at $113,157,408. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

