China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 38,000 Shares of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. TMT General Partner Ltd raised its stake in XPeng by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. TMT General Partner Ltd now owns 32,726,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340,907 shares during the period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd lifted its stake in XPeng by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd now owns 37,959,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in XPeng by 1,138.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,354,000 after buying an additional 4,227,055 shares in the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 947.5% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,759,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. Equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on XPeng from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa America lowered shares of XPeng from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XPEV

About XPeng

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.