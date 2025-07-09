The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 143.60 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 139.40 ($1.90), with a volume of 240361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.80 ($1.90).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

The company has a market cap of £652.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.19.

The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today’s gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group’s story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.

