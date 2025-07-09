Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRNX. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CRNX opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $3,141,877.09. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,749.99. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

