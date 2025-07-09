Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,951 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $25,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,771. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,460. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $453,734 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.80.

Shares of VEEV opened at $280.48 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $177.41 and a one year high of $291.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

