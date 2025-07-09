Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.3% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125,738.5% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 235,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 235,131 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $330,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 120,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,908.56. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $275,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 165,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,190,168.70. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,340,745. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

