Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,975.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Straightline Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 188.26%. The company had revenue of $695.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

