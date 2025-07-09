Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,956,595 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of NOV worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NOV by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NOV by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NOV by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

