China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WAVE Life Sciences were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WAVE Life Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at WAVE Life Sciences

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,000 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 282,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,493.15. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

WAVE Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of -1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on WVE

WAVE Life Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WAVE Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAVE Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.