Ninety One UK Ltd Takes $14.92 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 73,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,924,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,661.30. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 2.1%

HII stock opened at $248.25 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $285.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

