China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 19.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $27.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma ( NASDAQ:NAMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 397.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, COO Douglas F. Kling sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $1,929,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,760. This trade represents a 69.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. Topper purchased 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $167,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,022,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,931,983.50. This represents a 0.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,364 shares of company stock valued at $236,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NAMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

