iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $30,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $293,002,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,324.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,285,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 9.2%

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.