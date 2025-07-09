Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 606875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $398.31 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter worth $193,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

