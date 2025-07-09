Graham (NYSE:GHM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.53 and last traded at $52.51, with a volume of 130720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Graham to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Graham to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

Graham Stock Down 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.98 million, a P/E ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Graham had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 839.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graham by 18,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

