Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.24 and last traded at $45.67, with a volume of 1010432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HGV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 142.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,977,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,270.60. This trade represents a 45.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,422,000 after acquiring an additional 984,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,047,000. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,414,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,329,000 after acquiring an additional 512,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,829,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,441,000 after acquiring an additional 444,240 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

