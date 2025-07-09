Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Kroger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Kroger by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Kroger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Kroger by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Kroger by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $622,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 118,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,314. This represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,127,098.68. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,462 shares of company stock valued at $17,649,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.