China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 599 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 818.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGIO. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,780 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $59,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,843.46. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $139,789.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,630.07. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,213. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AGIO opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 1,798.26%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.