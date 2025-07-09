U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,305 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,193 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on B. UBS Group lifted their target price on Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Barrick Mining from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

B stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Barrick Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

