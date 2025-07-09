China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,501 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $24,330,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 741,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,160,000 after acquiring an additional 317,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.8%

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $240.56 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $245.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the president owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,294,474.62. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,378 shares of company stock valued at $103,915,994. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

