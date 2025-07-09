Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 150,811 iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USHY opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

