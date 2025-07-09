China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.47.

MongoDB Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.59. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.25 and a beta of 1.41.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $172,888.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,106,186 shares in the company, valued at $233,228,256.24. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.05, for a total value of $772,069.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 253,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,177,423.35. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,746 shares of company stock worth $7,500,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

