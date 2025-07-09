Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.49.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

