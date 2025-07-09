Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 1,070 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $279.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

