Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Maiden Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,134.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $681,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $671.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $675.80. The company has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $618.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.82.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

