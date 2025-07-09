U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,794 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 4,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

