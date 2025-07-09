Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 238651492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 5.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $245,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.