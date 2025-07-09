Anil Doradla Sells 2,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 354,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,621.36. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 0.6%

GDYN opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 1.04. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.19 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDYN

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.