Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) CEO Jay W. Roth Sells 3,656 Shares

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2025

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENUGet Free Report) CEO Jay W. Roth sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $45,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,261,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,326,311.44. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Venu Trading Up 3.6%

NYSEAMERICAN VENU opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Venu Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VENU. Northland Capmk raised shares of Venu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Venu in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Venu in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Venu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Venu during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Venu during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Venu in the fourth quarter worth $183,000.

About Venu

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

