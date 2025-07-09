Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) CEO Jay W. Roth Sells 996 Shares

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) CEO Jay W. Roth sold 996 shares of Venu stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $12,509.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,004,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,614,636. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Venu Stock Up 3.6%
NYSEAMERICAN:VENU opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Venu Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67.
Institutional Trading of Venu
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VENU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Venu during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Venu during the first quarter worth about $104,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venu during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Venu in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Venu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Venu
Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.
