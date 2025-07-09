Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 9,914 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 9,914 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $100,627.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,661,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,166,468.15. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HGTY opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.90. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $319.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.92 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hagerty by 24.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in Hagerty by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 555,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 60,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Hagerty by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after purchasing an additional 743,597 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

