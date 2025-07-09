Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) Insider Michael Ruane Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ruane purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($32,679.74).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Michael Ruane acquired 13,333 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$599.99 ($392.15).

On Friday, May 30th, Michael Ruane purchased 165,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,415.00 ($5,500.00).

On Monday, May 12th, Michael Ruane acquired 120,118 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$6,126.02 ($4,003.93).

Reward Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -125.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.55.

About Reward Minerals

Reward Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kumpupintil Lake potash project located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Nedlands, Australia.

