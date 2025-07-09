Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX:SW1) Insider Brian Mangano Buys 4,620,487 Shares

Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX:SW1 – Get Free Report) insider Brian Mangano acquired 4,620,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$36,963.90 ($24,159.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -104.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Swift Networks Group Company Profile

Swift Networks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides content and communications on television screens for out of home environments in Australia. It offers network solutions; Swift Access, a low-bandwidth entertainment and communications solution specifically designed for closed loop accommodation facilities; Swift Broadcast, a bandwidth-saving entertainment and communications solution; Swift Connect, a central content management system; and Swift Entertainment, a low-bandwidth solution.

