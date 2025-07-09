Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX:SW1) Insider Brian Mangano Buys 4,620,487 Shares

Swift Networks Group Limited (ASX:SW1 – Get Free Report) insider Brian Mangano acquired 4,620,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$36,963.90 ($24,159.41).
Swift Networks Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -104.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.08.
Swift Networks Group Company Profile
