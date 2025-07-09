PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,186,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230,311 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $41,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 2,716.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PROS by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,516,000 after buying an additional 172,997 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PROS by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRO opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $791.44 million, a PE ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.69 million. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRO. Wall Street Zen downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price target on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PROS from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

