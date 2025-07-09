Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 10,378 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.08% of Helen of Troy worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in Helen of Troy by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $717.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $485.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

