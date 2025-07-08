Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,594,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613,124 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $426,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

