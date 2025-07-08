Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,985,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after buying an additional 1,161,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $41,917,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 443,910 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its holdings in Mplx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,822,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,551,000 after acquiring an additional 315,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Mplx by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,904,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,448,000 after purchasing an additional 266,998 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 88.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MPLX

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.