TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires 472 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-On by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snap-On by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 411,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-On by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Snap-On by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 963,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Snap-On by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,896,000 after acquiring an additional 50,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $1,814,942.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $316.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.98. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12-month low of $255.26 and a 12-month high of $373.90.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-On presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.83.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

