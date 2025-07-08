21,094 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Bought by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,772 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,488 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,773,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,244,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,328 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $229.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.71 and its 200 day moving average is $191.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $237.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

