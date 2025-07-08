Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 4,680 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,601 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its position in NIKE by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,458,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in NIKE by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $460,160,000 after buying an additional 463,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 432,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.35. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

