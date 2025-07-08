National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in National Grid Transco by 33.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 68,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,044,000 after acquiring an additional 228,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid Transco in the first quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NGG shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on National Grid Transco in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid Transco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid Transco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.02. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $74.58.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Grid Transco’s payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

