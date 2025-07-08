Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 5,066 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $420.41 million, a P/E ratio of -749.86 and a beta of 0.75.

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

