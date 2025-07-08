412 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Dupree Financial Group LLC

Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,022,000 after buying an additional 2,819,065 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $623.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $629.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $594.61 and a 200-day moving average of $583.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

