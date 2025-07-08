iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Lessened by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3322 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

