Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 3,655 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,263,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,724,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,006,000. Family Office Research LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,436,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 869,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,656,000 after buying an additional 134,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

