Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Reduced by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $689,272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after acquiring an additional 516,437 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,344,000 after acquiring an additional 209,549 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $100,138,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.86.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $536.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $511.06 and its 200-day moving average is $511.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

